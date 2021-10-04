By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another attorney will temporarily join the team defending Robert Bowers.
Bowers is accused of gunning down 11 people inside the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill in 2018.
Bowers' defense team has asked the court if a lawyer from Illinois can gain access to the case for the "limited purpose" of participating in upcoming "suppression litigation."
The judge approved what’s called a “pro hac vice” admission, which means “for this occasion only.”
Last week, the Bowers’ defense team asked to extend the Oct. 1 deadline for providing notice if they plan to use a mental health or insanity defense.
However, the prosecution argued against any extensions, saying they have extended it enough and the 11 victims and those injured deserve justice.