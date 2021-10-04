UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are looking for the person who shot a man outside a VFW hall in Uniontown over the weekend.

Uniontown Police say the victim was leaving the VFW in Uniontown and found a robber inside his car. Police say the victim open his car door and the robber fired multiple shots at him, hitting him once.

“It looks like he was looking for fast cash,” Uniontown Police Lt. Tom Kolencik said.

Police shared the exclusive surveillance video with KDKA from outside the VFW, where the shooting happened Sunday around 11 p.m. Law enforcement said the suspects were casing cars, including the victim’s vehicle.

Police say the 50-year-old victim left the VFW hall after getting a drink after work. He then came face to face with the robber.

“He was leaving the bar, went to go out in his car and there was a male rummaging through his car,” Lt. Kolencik said. “He simply asked him, ‘Hey, what are you doing?’ and the guy turned around and fired multiple shots at him, hit him once in the right thigh.”

Police say the gunman took off running, while the victim took cover under his car. Bartender Rene Randolph Fairfax ran to help.

“He was bleeding,” she said. “He didn’t realize how hurt he was. I just told him to sit down and keep his leg up. Help is on the way.”

The victim, a regular at the VFW, was taken to a local hospital, where he is now recovering. Lt. Kolencik does not believe the suspect or suspects wanted to steal cars. He believes they wanted fash cash and found the weapon.

“It’s kind of our theory at this point, in going through the cars he came across a gun, which he used in this case,” Lt. Kolencik said.

Police say they have leads and are confident they will make an arrest. Police say the shooter is a white or light-skinned black man in his mid-20s. He was wearing a white and black striped shirt.