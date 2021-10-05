By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The annual airport auction is back in person this year and there’s everything on the list from a fire truck to a rice cooker.READ MORE: Pennsylvania Senate Cuts Short Hearing For Election Bill After Secretary Of State's Snub
There will be two years’ worth of items left behind at the Pittsburgh International Airport to bid on at the Allegheny County Airport Authority’s auction on Oct. 23.
READ MORE: West Virginia University Extends Indoor Mask Mandate
Going once, going twice, SOLD! The Allegheny County Airport Authority is holding its public auction of unclaimed items from Pittsburgh International Airport at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Wait until you see what’s been left behind! pic.twitter.com/xCUmDS5gFm
— Pittsburgh International Airport (@PITairport) October 5, 2021
About 1,000 pieces of jewelry will be auctioned, along with more than 500 electronic items and nine abandoned vehicles. Honorable mentions include an elf on the shelf, a lava lamp, a portable toilet seat and high-end designer dress shoes.
Last year’s event was scaled down and online only because of the pandemic.MORE NEWS: RADical Days Return For 2021
The auction will be held at the Heavy Equipment Building on Cargo Road and start at 10 a.m. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. Masks are required.