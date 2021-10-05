By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Hundreds of firearms police departments no longer needed as evidence were destroyed Monday.
The Allegheny County District Attorney held its annual gun destruction day at Scott Park.
The DA's office says 19 police departments participated and dropped off 349 firearms.
Universal Stainless in Bridgeville destroyed all the firearms.