AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny County District Attorney, Firearms, Guns, Local TV

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Hundreds of firearms police departments no longer needed as evidence were destroyed Monday.

READ MORE: West Virginia Man Convicted Of Killing His Girlfriend’s 15-Year-Old Daughter

The Allegheny County District Attorney held its annual gun destruction day at Scott Park.

READ MORE: Neville Chemical Gets Enforcement Order For Creating Strong Odor

The DA’s office says 19 police departments participated and dropped off 349 firearms.

MORE NEWS: 2 Years' Worth Of Items Left Behind At Pittsburgh International Airport Up For Auction

Universal Stainless in Bridgeville destroyed all the firearms.