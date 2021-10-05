PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police and SWAT officers swarmed a Pittsburgh neighborhood overnight after a father allegedly abducted a baby at gunpoint.

According to Pittsburgh Police, a father was believed to be armed with a small child inside a house in Homewood after he allegedly took the child at gunpoint.

Police were called out to the 7100 block of Mt. Vernon Street around 10:30 p.m., where they found the vehicle the man had last been seen in.

Officers then gave orders to the man to come out of the home and they could hear the baby crying inside the house.

Due to the nature of the situation, police went into the home to get the child.

“Officers gave verbal commands outside the home for the man to exit. After multiple hails, the man did not come out. SWAT was called as a precaution and with a priority of life, SWAT entered the home, and when they were inside the home, they found the child in there by himself. SWAT continued to do a protective sweep of the home and did not find the man,” said Maurice Matthews, Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson.

Officers say the baby was not injured and was returned to its mother.

At this point, police have not provided the man’s identity, nor have they said what type of charges he could be facing.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.