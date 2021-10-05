BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after a 4-year-old St. Bernard was shot in the head and neck with a shotgun.

The family of 4-year-old Wilson is offering a $1,000 reward as it looks for answers.

“It’s beyond belief that somebody would be so cavalier as to harm an animal like that. We don’t understand it and we probably never will,” said Jason McBride, the dog’s owner.

McBride has no idea why anyone would have shot Wilson.

“We have a large farm. He has access to a large amount of land that he can roam. So we don’t know if someone was on our property, but we do have a dirt road,” McBride said.

McBride lives on a large farm in northern Butler County in Marion Township. He said police believe someone driving by may have shot Wilson around 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 30.

McBride and his wife were not home, and their daughter found Wilson whimpering under the deck, covered in blood. He was rushed to the vet, who confirmed the dog was shot with a shotgun.

“The BBs have lodged in his skin. They will peel out of his skin except for the ones that went through his skin. They are in his muscle,” McBride said.

McBride said police are checking surveillance video from trail cameras and reaching out to neighbors.

Wilson is healing and starting to eat again. He is expected to make a full recovery in time. The family now has extensive vet bills.

“It’s not about the money. It’s about being our family’s pet, specifically my daughter’s. It’s her pride and joy. It’s our big boy, as we like to say,” McBride said.