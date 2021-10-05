AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kellogg workers in Lancaster County are on the picket line, joining thousands of workers in Nebraska, Tennessee and Michigan as they strike over wage disparities.

The company’s contract with its workers expired Tuesday morning, and negotiations for a new contract have stalled for more than a year.

The union said Kellogg’s wants to eliminate cost of living adjustments and the cap on how many low-wage employees it can hire. Those workers get paid $11 less than their veteran employees.

Kellogg’s said its proposals offer increases in wages and retirement benefits.