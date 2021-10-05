PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A growing number of Northview Heights residents are coming forward with allegations of neglect against the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh.

Cracked bathroom walls and no working showers are just some of the living conditions that Northview Heights residents are describing. Members of the Northview Heights Citizens Council also report mold, rat, skunk and roach infestations, saying the issues have been going unaddressed for more than a decade.

In a letter to the Housing Authority, the Black Political Empowerment Project is now calling for an immediate review of these allegations, including a full review of executive director Castor Binion.

Meanwhile, some residents are calling for a complete overhaul of the authority’s leadership.

“I’ve been up in these buildings for almost nine years now without a shower and you touch my bathroom wall and you hear it cracking,” resident Ana Gonzalez said.

“I saw the evidence of the inspection and it’s disgraceful,” said Pittsburgh City Councilman Bobby Wilson.

BPEP is also calling for the full report of the investigation’s finding to be made public, once that investigation is completed.