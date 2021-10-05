By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man has pleaded guilty to murder and stalking in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred on the North Side in 2019.
On Monday, Matthew Lambert appeared before Judge Edward Borkowski and pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, conspiracy, reckless endangerment, and stalking in connection with the death of Tre Valorie.
At the time, Lambert, was arrested and charged with homicide following the shooting of Valorie.
Lambert was also accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend, including putting a GPS tracking device on her vehicle.
Officials say Lambert will be sentenced in January.