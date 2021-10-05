AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
Filed Under:Ben Roethlisberger, Football, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers, Steelers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is dealing with a hip injury.

Tomlin said Roethlisberger was hurt in Sunday’s loss to the Packers, along with Kevin Dotson and Cam Sutton.

It’s Roethlisberger’s second injury this season.

With the team now 1-3, Tomlin said he believes Roethlisberger is the best quarterback for offense moving forward.

“What he does and what he’s done makes me really comfortable in saying that,” said Tomlin.