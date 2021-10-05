By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is dealing with a hip injury.
Tomlin said Roethlisberger was hurt in Sunday's loss to the Packers, along with Kevin Dotson and Cam Sutton.
It’s Roethlisberger’s second injury this season.
With the team now 1-3, Tomlin said he believes Roethlisberger is the best quarterback for offense moving forward.
“What he does and what he’s done makes me really comfortable in saying that,” said Tomlin.