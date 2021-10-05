By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new study is reversing course when it comes to using convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 patients.
An international research team including UPMC scientists and patients has concluded that convalescent plasma does not work as treatment for critically ill COVID-19 patients.
UPMC says its study should help physicians focus on treatments that are effective and focus on developing and testing better treatments for COVID-19.
Convalescent plasma therapy uses blood from people who already recovered from COVID to treat patients who are battling the virus.
Plasma has been used successfuly in other illnesses and was an early attempt at treatment during the pandemic.