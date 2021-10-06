By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s been a great year for Animal Friends connecting families and people with their newest furry family member.READ MORE: Three Woodland Hills School District Schools Introduce 'Learning Gardens'
On Tuesday, the shelter celebrated its 1,000th adoption in 2021.
Bali, a dog adopted by a family of four, was the shelter’s 1,000th adoption.READ MORE: Greensburg Train Station Goes Back To The 1940s For Filming Of 'League Of Their Own'
“Thank you to everyone who has opened their hearts and homes to our residents,” the shelter said on its Facebook page.
Congratulations to Animal Friends and here’s to 1,000 more.MORE NEWS: North Allegheny Named Among The Best School Districts In Pennsylvania
If you want to help Animal Friends or find a new furry member for your family, check out their website at this link.