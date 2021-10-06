AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 471 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 395 are confirmed cases and 76 are probable cases.

The seven new deaths happened from Sept. 12 to Oct. 1. Two deaths were in the 50-64 age group while five were 65 or older.

There have been 8,286 total hospitalizations and 123,164 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 2,197.

