By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in Beaver County, according to a release from state police.
Law enforcement said the body of 46-year-old Sharon Benyo was found Wednesday around 8 a.m. in Chippewa Township. The body was found in a field on the 2400 block of Constitution Boulevard by a gas line worker.
No cause of death was announced. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday night.
Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier is asking anyone with information about the case to come forward.
