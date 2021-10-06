AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CALIFORNIA, Pa. (KDKA) – A person of interest is in custody after shots fired led to a SWAT situation near Cal U’s campus.

The university says campus and borough police cordoned off a two-block area near Third and Union streets Wednesday afternoon.

An alert went out Wednesday morning saying that police were investigating shots fired near the corner of those streets around 9:20 a.m.

No one was injured and a person was taken into custody.

Around 2:30, the university said the threat had been resolved.

Borough police and the Washington County District Attorney’s office are continuing to investigate.

Amy Wadas will have the latest starting on KDKA News at 4.