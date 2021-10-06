By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CALIFORNIA, Pa. (KDKA) – A person of interest is in custody after shots fired led to a SWAT situation near Cal U's campus.
The university says campus and borough police cordoned off a two-block area near Third and Union streets Wednesday afternoon.
An alert went out Wednesday morning saying that police were investigating shots fired near the corner of those streets around 9:20 a.m.
No one was injured and a person was taken into custody.
Around 2:30, the university said the threat had been resolved.
Borough police and the Washington County District Attorney's office are continuing to investigate.
