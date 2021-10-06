By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Even though flu activity in Pennsylvania is minimal at the moment, doctors have said there are a lot of "unknowns" this year.
They're encouraging everyone to get their flu shot now before November.
Flu shots could diminish the severity of symptoms if you do sick.
"So that you're protected," said Dr. Denise Johnson, Pennsylvania's acting Physician General. "So that you're protected for you, your family, and those around you, and even healthcare workers who will be taking care of you."
Experts have said that it is possible to have the flu and COVID-19 at the same time, so taking precautions such as the flu shot will minimize your risk.