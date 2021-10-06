By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A big and beloved event is coming back to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center this weekend.READ MORE: Body Found In Beaver County, Homicide Investigation Underway
The annual Home and Garden Show always attracts thousands of people to downtown Pittsburgh.
Yes, the Home and Garden Show.
No need to check your calendars though. This is the fall portion of the show.
It will be a little bit smaller than the annual big show in the springtime. But there will still be plenty of vendors on hand who can help you with your home improvement needs.READ MORE: 'Misinformation Is Literally Killing People': Allegheny County COVID-19 Cases Are Plateauing But Deaths Remain High
Workers began setting up for the show on Wednesday morning.
Pittsburgh Today Live will be there on Friday morning to kick off the convention.
The show runs all weekend – Oct. 8, 9, and 10.
The spring version of the show is set for March 4-13, 2022.MORE NEWS: Shots Fired Near Cal U's Campus Lead To SWAT Situation
For more information on the Home & Garden Show, visit their website here.