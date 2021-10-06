By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SOUTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is dead after crashing his riding lawnmower in Armstrong County.READ MORE: Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas Takes Leave To Address Rape Charges
It happened Wednesday morning near Freeport Road in South Buffalo Township.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports Over 100 New Deaths, 5,058 More Cases
First responders went there to find the mower overturned in a ditch.MORE NEWS: TSA, Police 'Highly Concerned' Over Increase In Firearms At Pittsburgh Airport; Say Concealed Carry Permit Could Be Revoked
KDKA was told the man hit a tree stump, lost control of his mower and didn’t survive the crash.