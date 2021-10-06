By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A water main break on 5th Avenue in Oakland is causing water to rush down the road this morning.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Unseasonably Warm Weather Continues On Wednesday
The break took place outside of UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.READ MORE: Pittsburgh To Play Host To Inaugural Eradicate Hate Global Summit
As of 5:10 a.m., the water has been shut off.
We are working to learn if customers in that area have been affected by the break.MORE NEWS: One Person Hospitalized In Apartment Complex Fire In Wilkinsburg
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details