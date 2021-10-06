By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former NFL player and Jeannette native Terrelle Pryor has been arrested following an alleged altercation.
Pryor is facing charges of simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief.
He was arrested in Penn Township.
He will be arraigned this morning.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.