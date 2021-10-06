AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former NFL player and Jeannette native Terrelle Pryor has been arrested following an alleged altercation.

Pryor is facing charges of simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief.

He was arrested in Penn Township.

He will be arraigned this morning.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.