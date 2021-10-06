AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
"Took a couple pics and left quietly. She started crying, especially once she found out it was JuJu," said an eyewitness.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – JuJu Smith-Schuster quietly paid for a woman’s entire cart of groceries at Giant Eagle in an apparent random act of kindness.

Post-Gazette Sports freelance writer Chris Mueller tweeted Tuesday night that he had just watched JuJu Smith-Schuster pay for a woman’s groceries at the South Side store.

Mueller says the woman couldn’t find her debit card and sent her friend to check the car. That’s when Smith-Schuster reportedly stepped up and paid for her groceries, no questions asked.

“He was totally low-key about it, def didn’t want attention. Took a couple pics and left quietly. She started crying, especially once she found out it was JuJu. No doubt he made her month,” Mueller tweeted.

Smith-Schuster continues to make an impact on the Pittsburgh community. On Wednesday, he announced that four students were awarded $5,000 scholarships each from his foundation.