AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:A League of Their Own, Amazon Prime, Greensburg, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – When it comes to western Pennsylvania, Hollywood just can’t get enough of our region.

READ MORE: Three Woodland Hills School District Schools Introduce 'Learning Gardens'

Among the movies and series being filmed here is the Amazon series “A League of Their Own.”

READ MORE: Animal Friends Celebrates Its 1,000th Adoption This Year

Greensburg’s train station has been turned into the Rockford, Illinois station, turning the clock back to the 1940s.

MORE NEWS: North Allegheny Named Among The Best School Districts In Pennsylvania

The new Amazon series is shooting all across western Pennsylvania, including locations on the South Side and Ambridge.