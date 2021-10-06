By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG (KDKA) – When it comes to western Pennsylvania, Hollywood just can't get enough of our region.
Among the movies and series being filmed here is the Amazon series "A League of Their Own."
Greensburg's train station has been turned into the Rockford, Illinois station, turning the clock back to the 1940s.
The new Amazon series is shooting all across western Pennsylvania, including locations on the South Side and Ambridge.