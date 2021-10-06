By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins will celebrate their Hall of Fame broadcaster Mike Lange at a game later this month at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins say they plan to dedicate their game on Tuesday, Oct. 19, to the longtime play-by-play broadcaster.

The team says, “Mike will be the guest of honor as he watches his first hockey game in decades as a fan.”

On October 19, the Penguins will celebrate Mike Lange Night. All fans in attendance will receive cheer cards featuring one of Lange's famous sayings. In-game tributes and videos will be shared throughout the game in honor of his retirement. More info: https://t.co/8qBSSTSJOv pic.twitter.com/IrhIK3VDyc — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 6, 2021

Lange, 73, spent 46 years as the voice of the Penguins. He officially hung up his headset in August.

In addition to in-game tributes and video memories, fans with tickets will get cheer cards when they enter the arena. The cards will feature Lange’s famous sayings to use during the game.

In a statement, Lange said, “I am more than honored to share this night with the fans of Pittsburgh. I’ll be smiling like a butcher’s dog while I enjoy the hockey game.”

The Oct. 19 game against the Dallas Stars starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the game can be found here.