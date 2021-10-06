By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Westinghouse staff member is on paid administrative leave after Pittsburgh Public Schools said a video showed them pulling a student down the hallway by her hair.
In a statement on Wednesday, the district said the video was taken on Sept 24, and the incident was reported to the school on Sept. 28.
The district said a video shows the staff member pulling the student by her hair down a hallway and staircase.
“At Pittsburgh Public Schools, we take these kinds of incidents very seriously. The employee is on paid administrative leave pending the results of an investigation. Families and staff at the school have been notified of the incident,” PPS’ statement said.