PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Unseasonably warm weather will continue today with high temperatures near 80 degrees across the region.

I am forecasting a high of 80 degrees for Pittsburgh.

If we hit 80 degrees, enjoy it while you can as generally this week is the average last 80-degree day of the year.

Last year we actually had our last 80-degree day on September 28th.

Looking at the history of 80 degree days in Pittsburgh, the mean “final” 80-degree day is October 4th. We’ve had 80 degree days though as late as November.

In 2016 we had our last 80-degree day on November 2nd.

That was the third latest 80-degree day ever recorded in Pittsburgh.

In 1948 we hit 80 degrees on November 5th, the latest ever recorded.

While we have a chance to hit the 80-degree mark today, I also am forecasting an 80 degree today on Monday.

Model data continues to show this warm pattern in place through next Saturday, October 16th.

During this time the air mass will technically be warm enough for us to hit the 80-degree mark if we get some breaks.

