CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison for possessing more than 400 grams of methamphetamine.
Michael Anthony Parkinson, of Ranson, was sentenced on Monday. He pleaded guilty in May to possession with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of methamphetamine.
Parkinson, 37, had more than 400 grams of crystal meth, the U.S. Attorney for West Virginia's northern district said in a media release. Parkinson was also found with 350 grams of the drug in 2019, authorities said.
The case was investigated by the Eastern Panhandle Drug Task Force.
