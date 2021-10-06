By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WILKINSBURG (KDKA) – Flames engulfed an apartment building, forcing the building's tenants outside overnight.
Due to the size of the building, several fire companies responded to the scene along Wood Street in Wilkinsburg.
At least one person was rescued by firefighters and then taken to the hospital.
Their condition is unknown.
The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
