By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 538 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 343 are confirmed cases and 195 are probable cases.
There have been 8,314 total hospitalizations and 123,702 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,197.
