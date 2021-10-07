AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny County Health Department, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 538 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.

READ MORE: Police Working Multiple Leads In Death Of Woman Found In Chippewa Township

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 343 are confirmed cases and 195 are probable cases.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 5,819 New Coronavirus Cases

There have been 8,314 total hospitalizations and 123,702 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 2,197.

MORE NEWS: Suspect Wanted In Shooting Of Ohio State Trooper

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: