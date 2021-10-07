AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – If you had plans to attend the Clay Walker concert tonight, it’s been rescheduled.

Walker will now perform at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on April 29.

Those who purchased tickets for the October 7 show can still use their tickets for the new date.

Anyone unable to make the rescheduled show is asked to contact whoever they bought the tickets from by November 5.