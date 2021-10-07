AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
While many counties are still weeks away from peak colors, this weekend through the next is the best time to catch a glimpse of the leaves in the Laurel Ridge.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some leaves in northern Pennsylvania have reached peak color, but above average temperatures could slow the changing of colors in much of the state.

According to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ weekly fall foliage report, leaf peepers should travel north of Route 80 for the best color.

In the Pittsburgh area, Westmoreland and Somerset counties are approaching their best color, while the rest of the counties are just starting to change.

This weekend through the next is the best time to catch a glimpse of the leaves in the Laurel Ridge, the DCNR says, especially with a scenic drive throughout the Laurel Mountain Division of Forbes State Forest or a one-mile roundtrip hike to Beam Rocks.

In counties like Allegheny, Greene and Washington, the DCNR says peak colors likely won’t be for another two weeks.

You can check out the full report for the entire state, including good spots to visit, here.