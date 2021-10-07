By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some leaves in northern Pennsylvania have reached peak color, but above average temperatures could slow the changing of colors in much of the state.

According to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ weekly fall foliage report, leaf peepers should travel north of Route 80 for the best color.

Northern counties continue towards peak after last week’s temps. Expect above-average temps and humidity this week to slow transition of leaves in much of PA. Fall foliage seekers should travel north of U.S. Route 80 for best color. Week 2 #PAFallFoliage➡️ https://t.co/BYFuuYWy9Q pic.twitter.com/egm6yy5rnI — PA Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (@DCNRnews) October 7, 2021

In the Pittsburgh area, Westmoreland and Somerset counties are approaching their best color, while the rest of the counties are just starting to change.

This weekend through the next is the best time to catch a glimpse of the leaves in the Laurel Ridge, the DCNR says, especially with a scenic drive throughout the Laurel Mountain Division of Forbes State Forest or a one-mile roundtrip hike to Beam Rocks.

Looks like fall but feels like summer! Get Your full forecast online at https://t.co/cMkp5pWO2Q! 🍁☀️ pic.twitter.com/ciQFyhK7o4 — Mary Ours (@MaryOursWX) October 7, 2021

In counties like Allegheny, Greene and Washington, the DCNR says peak colors likely won’t be for another two weeks.

You can check out the full report for the entire state, including good spots to visit, here.