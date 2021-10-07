By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today, two local groups are teaming up to help veterans and their families find jobs.READ MORE: PennDOT Reducing Main Street In Sharpsburg To A Single Lane
The Pittsburgh Veterans Job Fair will take place at Heinz Field from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
“Our mission is to empower veterans with career opportunities and the return of our face-to-face events allows us to serve our community of 1.5 million job seekers in the most effective way possible,” said RecruitMilitary CEO Tim Best.READ MORE: 'They Will Annoy You:' Despite Posing No Harm, Stink Bugs Are Back And Causing A Headache
Registration is free for all members of the military transitioning to civilian life, veterans, and military spouses and dependents.
RecruitMilitary is also offering a $20 gift card to all who attend in an effort to offset time and travel costs.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Warm Weather Sticks Around, Scattered Showers Possible Thursday
To register and see which companies are looking to fill positions on Thursday, head to the event’s webpage at this link.