By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man convicted of murder and burglary will spend the rest of his life behind bars for killing a man in the Hill District.
A jury convicted Tevin Patterson in June for the death of Calvin Turner.
Turner was shot and killed at Terrace Village on Oak Hill Drive in 2017.
At a sentencing hearing Thursday, a judge ordered Patterson to serve a life term and an additional 7 to 14 years in the state penitentiary.