AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Burglary, Fatal Shooting, Hill District, Local TV, Murder, Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man convicted of murder and burglary will spend the rest of his life behind bars for killing a man in the Hill District.

READ MORE: Salvation Army Looking For Red Kettle Campaign Volunteers

A jury convicted Tevin Patterson in June for the death of Calvin Turner.

READ MORE: PRC Holding Household Chemical Collection At Brady’s Run Park Recycling Center

Turner was shot and killed at Terrace Village on Oak Hill Drive in 2017.

MORE NEWS: Fall Foliage Report: Above Average Temps Slow Changing In Colors

At a sentencing hearing Thursday, a judge ordered Patterson to serve a life term and an additional 7 to 14 years in the state penitentiary.