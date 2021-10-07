By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in McKees Rocks.READ MORE: Black Leaders In Pittsburgh Call For Peace
READ MORE: Feds: Postal Worker Louis Vignone Shot, Killed In Collier Township By Ex-Neighbor Eric Kortz
Officials say the victim was shot in the chest Thursday on Fair Oaks Street around 4:30 p.m. The 35-year-old man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police have not announced any suspects.MORE NEWS: Pitt Football Captain Pledges To Cut Hair If Community Raises $94,000 For Children's Hospital
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.