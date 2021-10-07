AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in McKees Rocks.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Officials say the victim was shot in the chest Thursday on Fair Oaks Street around 4:30 p.m. The 35-year-old man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not announced any suspects.

