By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some homes are being evacuated after a large natural gas leak in Oakland.

The County says the leak is happening at Zulema and Coltart streets after construction crews hit a gas line. Several streets around Coltart, Bates and Louisa are being closed.

Police with Pitt, whose campus is nearby, are asking people to avoid the area.

Pittsburgh Public Safety says first responders are on the scene. They’re also asking people to avoid the area of Bates and Zulema streets.

