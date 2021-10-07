By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some homes are being evacuated after a large natural gas leak in Oakland.
The County says the leak is happening at Zulema and Coltart streets after construction crews hit a gas line. Several streets around Coltart, Bates and Louisa are being closed.
Pittsburgh: Zulema St & Coltart St – construction workers have hit a gas line; several streets around Bates, Coltart & Louisa are being closed. Some houses have been evacuated.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) October 7, 2021
Police with Pitt, whose campus is nearby, are asking people to avoid the area.
Gas Leak: There is a natural gas leak at Coltart and Zulema. Several streets are being shutdown. Please avoid the area.
— Pitt Police (@PittPolice) October 7, 2021
Pittsburgh Public Safety says first responders are on the scene. They’re also asking people to avoid the area of Bates and Zulema streets.
Alert: @PghFireFighters, @PghEMS and @PghPolice are on scene of a large, natural gas leak in Oakland. Citizens are ask to avoid the area of Bates and Zulema streets. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/ktZ6xKyxk4
— Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 7, 2021
