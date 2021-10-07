FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) — Police on Thursday were searching for a suspect in the shooting of a state trooper during a traffic stop in northwest Ohio.
Trooper Josef Brobst had pulled over a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 75 near Findlay around 1:30 a.m. when the suspect scuffled with Brobst, grabbed the troopoer’s gun and shot him, the Attorney General’s Office said.READ MORE: Large Natural Gas Leak In Oakland Prompts Evacuation Of Some Homes
The trooper was taken to a hospital and his injuries were not considered life-threatening, the highway patrol said.
Police were seeking Robert Tramaine Hathorn, 42.READ MORE: Police: Postal Worker Shot In Collier Township, Suspect Arrested
He was driving a black 2016 Chevrolet Suburban with Michigan license plate C7482198.
No other information was available.MORE NEWS: Pfizer Formally Asks FDA To Allow COVID-19 Vaccine For Children Ages 5-11
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)