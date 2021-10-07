By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pitt football team captain Cal Adomitis announced a personal campaign to raise money for Children’s Hospital Thursday.

“Over 1,000 kids in this year alone will be treated for cancer at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. They’re a never-ending beacon of light for people who are fighting tough fights in our city,” he said.

The Panthers’ long snapper is using college athletes’ new ability to make money with their name, image and likeness. His project is called Cal’s Kids.

He was joined by Robin Weber from Children’s Hospital and Nora Misencik, a young cancer survivor.

The goal — based on his number 94 — is to raise $94,000 for Children’s.

If that happens by the end of the season, Cal’s going to do the unthinkable: chop off that long wavy brown hair that has become his trademark.

“I might shed a tear because it’s been a long time coming. It’s really become part of my Pitt uniform at this point in time. I’m just excited. I really hope we reach this goal. I think we can knock it out of the park. This is a great city full of great people,” he said.

One way they’ll be getting donations is with the Cal’s Kids t-shirts. The first 500 people to donate $50 or more will be getting one of the shirts for themselves.

As of Thursday evening, $11,000 has already been raised. You can donate here.