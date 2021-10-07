By: KDKA-TV News Staff
COLLIER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A postal worker has been shot in Collier Township Thursday morning and their condition is unknown, according to police.
The suspect has been placed into custody after turning himself, police say.
The shooting happened on Columbia Avenue.
