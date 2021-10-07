AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
Filed Under:Collier Township, Local News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

COLLIER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A postal worker has been shot in Collier Township Thursday morning and their condition is unknown, according to police.

The suspect has been placed into custody after turning himself, police say.

The shooting happened on Columbia Avenue.

