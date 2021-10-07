AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A woman from Harrisburg, already arrested in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol, is now also charged with stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop.

Riley Williams, 22, was long suspected of taking the computer the day of the insurrection but has just now been indicted on that charge. The laptop is still missing.

At least 55 Pennsylvanians have been charged in connection with the attack. That is more than any other state except Florida and Texas.