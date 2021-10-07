AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Main Street, PennDOT, Pittsburgh News, Sharpsburg

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SHARPSBURG (KDKA) – Beginning on Thursday, PennDOT plans to slow down traffic on Main Street in Sharpsburg.

READ MORE: Pfizer Formally Asks FDA To Allow COVID-19 Vaccine For Children Ages 5-11

Drivers can expect single-lane, alternating traffic between Sixth and Eighth streets.

READ MORE: West Carson Street On The South Side Down To A Single Lane On Thursday

That will go into place from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. each weekday.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Westinghouse Staff Member On Leave After Video Shows Them Pulling Student Down Hallway By Hair

They are also planning restrictions on Sixth Street from Main to Ravine as well as the intersection of Eighth and Clay.