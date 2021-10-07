By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SHARPSBURG (KDKA) – Beginning on Thursday, PennDOT plans to slow down traffic on Main Street in Sharpsburg.
Drivers can expect single-lane, alternating traffic between Sixth and Eighth streets.
That will go into place from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. each weekday.
They are also planning restrictions on Sixth Street from Main to Ravine as well as the intersection of Eighth and Clay.