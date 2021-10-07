PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Are you sick of the warm weather yet?

It’s been interesting watching some folks get to their breaking point over the past few days. Seemingly in control before all of a sudden blurting out their disgust of the warm weather.

Most of the time the arguments are about how we are not going to get a “cool” fall season before winter weather arrives.

I think the main issue is people struggling to accept that winter weather is technically just over a month away.

It’s easier to ease into winter than it is to just get slammed overnight with cold weather and icy streets. Just so that you know, I am there with you.

I want my fall!

Looking ahead, the next week is going to remain mild with highs in the mid to upper 70s most days and morning lows remaining over 50 degrees.

While this type of weather seems unusual, it’s really not.

This year is only the third-warmest start of the last four years.

Only last year saw a cooler start.

The one thing that will have an impact on afternoon highs over the next couple of days will be rain chances.

Today’s chance for rain has been bumped up to a scattered chance, with scattered rain also expected on Friday.

Rain chances rise Friday night into Saturday with widespread rain pushing through. It looks like the rain will be fairly steady through 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

