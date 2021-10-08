By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police arrested a school district security guard accused of sharing inappropriate images with a student.
Police announced 23-year-old Daniel Stiefvater was arrested and charged Friday with several felony offenses, including institutional sexual assault.
County police said the Brentwood Police Department requested assistance to investigate allegations of an inappropriate relationship between a juvenile student and a male security guard in the Brentwood Borough School District.
Through the investigation, police learned Stiefvater — who worked at the high school — shared inappropriate images and communicated with the student via phone, social media and in-person both on and off school property.