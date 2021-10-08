By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A father and son from Florida have been arrested in connection with a string of "distraction-style" burglaries throughout Pennsylvania.
Steve Nichols and his son Archie Marino, both from Fort Lauderdale, are facing charges stemming from burglaries in several counties, including Butler, Westmoreland and Indiana locally.
They're accused of targeting elderly homeowners, one of them allegedly talking to the owner while the other snuck inside and stole valuable items.
The Attorney General’s Office says it began with a tip from the Millcreek Township Police then turned into a statewide investigation involving the United States Marshal Service.
They're facing multiple charges, including corrupt organizations, conspiracy and burglary.
“These defendants are charged with conduct that includes seeking out seniors, distracting them, invading their home, and in some cases stealing thousands of dollars of cash and personal belongings,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro in a press release. “Let this send a loud and clear message — if you target older Pennsylvanians, we’re going to hold you to account.”