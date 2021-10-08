LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) – Thousands of people are heading to Westmoreland County this weekend for Fort Ligonier Days.

There are dozens of vendors set up offering all of your favorite crafts, food and entertainment, celebrating their 62nd year now.

The streets of Ligonier will be flooded with people this weekend. The event is back in full force after last year’s was all virtual due to the pandemic.

“I like the atmosphere. I like to craft. It’s just a nice way to spend the day,” said Rostraver Township resident Connie Caccimelio.

Thousands are expected in Ligonier this weekend for Fort Ligonier Days! Many tell me they’re happy to be back after the event was virtual last year due to COVID. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/g4YFdGFdIR — Erika Stanish (@Erika_Stanish) October 8, 2021

Fort Ligonier Days commemorates a key battle of the French and Indian War that happened on Oct. 12, 1758.

Some people say they’ve been coming to this event for 15, even 20 years. KDKA talked to one vendor who’s thrilled to be back to see his loyal customers.

“We are extremely happy to be back out here selling slate to our customers. It took two years but we’re here and we’re going to enjoy it,” said Fred Rost of Stenciled Slates.

As for COVID restrictions, event organizers say all CDC recommendations will be followed.

“It’s crowded but we’re okay,” said Caccimelio.

Ligonier Days lasts through Sunday with a parade Saturday at 11 o’clock.