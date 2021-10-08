Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Sweet Pea & Buffy

Animal Friends

Sweet Pea came to Animal Friends as a transfer from a partner organization in Memphis. When he first arrived he was heartworm positive, so our dedicated Medical team got him started on treatment right away. Now, several months later Sweet Pea is healthy, happy and ready to find his new family! He is a young and energetic pup who would do well in a home where he can receive positive reinforcement training and other techniques to help him put his mind and body to good use. Sweet Pea can be selective with his canine friends but he may be open to having a feline sibling at home.

To find out more about how to adopt Sweet Pea, visit this link!

Meet Buffy! She is a polydactyl cat which means she has a couple of extra toes on her feet, but that just makes her that much cuter. Buffy was first surrendered to Animal Friends after her owner learned she was diagnosed with diabetes, and sadly could not afford the special care she needed. Although Buffy is diabetic, this hasn’t stopped her from living a completely normal life. Buffy spends most of her days lounging around looking for love and affection. If you or someone you know is looking for a new feline friend and are willing to help her manage her special medical needs, help us give this sweet girl the home she deserves!

To find out more about how to adopt Buffy, visit this link!

Bonus Buns:

This dynamic duo is Midnight and Mage! They came to Animal Friends as a transfer from another organization and would love to find a home with room for two. Midnight has a lot of young bunny energy which she uses to dig through boxes (her favorite activity!) while Mage is a bit older and helps to balance out Midnight’s personality. If you think this pair could be the perfect additions to your family, come meet them today.

To find out more about how to adopt Midnight, visit this link!

To find out more about how to adopt Mage, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Xena & Ellie

Orphans of the Storm

As of 7/2021, Xena is approx. 3-years-old. She raised 10 pups in a foster home and was a wonderful mother.

She thrived in her foster home and slept in bed with them. She loves to snuggle and cuddle on you lap and give kisses. Likes treats, but you have to remind her to be gentle. She has not been around cats, but is good with other dogs and kids.

She has a high prey drive for small game animals, so it is best to keep her in a fenced in area or on a leash at all times.

To find out more about how to adopt Xena, visit this link!

Ellie was a stray cat that a nice lady took in. And then she realized that she was about to have kittens. She was a great mother and all of her kittens have been adopted. She is very friendly and loves to snuggle. We are not sure how she is around other cats or dogs.

To find out more about how to adopt Ellie, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

