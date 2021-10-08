By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – "Hamilton" tickets will go on sale soon for the Pittsburgh run.
There will be performances of the hit show from Feb. 22 to March 13 as part of the Cultural Trust's Broadway in Pittsburgh series at the Benedum Center.
Tickets go on sale to the public on Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. Prices will range from $49 to $179 and a select number of premium seats are available from $299. There's a maximum ticket purchase of nine.
To eliminate the risk of fake tickets, producer Jeffrey Seller is urging people to buy them online through the Cultural Trust’s website.