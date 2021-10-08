By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A restaurant in Homewood was hit with a consumer alert.
The Allegheny County Health Department posted the notice for Alex's Pit Stop II / Thomas Lounge on Rosedale Street.
According to Health Department, there were multiple violations.
According to Health Department, there were multiple violations.

The inspection report says there were moldy potatoes and "black, mold-like substance" found in the sink. An inspector says rodent droppings were also found at the bar.
When the consumer alert is removed, the Health Department’s website will be updated.