By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KKA) – A restaurant in Homewood was hit with a consumer alert.

The Allegheny County Health Department posted the notice for Alex’s Pit Stop II / Thomas Lounge on Rosedale Street.

According to Health Department, there were multiple violations.

The inspection report says there were moldy potatoes and “black, mold-like substance” found in the sink. An inspector says rodent droppings were also found at the bar.

When the consumer alert is removed, the Health Department’s website will be updated.