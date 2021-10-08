AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
Armstrong County, House Fire, Washington Township

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A family of eight is ok but lost everything after their home caught fire on Thursday morning in Armstong County.

The massive fire tore a hole through the home on Beagle Club Road in Washington Township.

Seven fire departments were called to battle the flames.

All eight members of the family; three adults, and five children are safe but the family did lose six pets as a result of the fire; three dogs, two lizards, and one bird were lost.

It’s believed that the coffee pot could’ve started the fire but the fire marshal will investigate the cause.

The Red Cross is currently assisting the family.

