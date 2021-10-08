CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — NAACP West Virginia chapter president Owens Brown will be the first Black man to serve in the state Senate, Gov Jim Justice said Thursday.
Justice announced Brown’s appointment to the Senate seat vacated by the resignation of Bill Ihlenfeld, who was confirmed Tuesday as the U.S. attorney for the state’s northern district.READ MORE: Woman Dies In Minivan Crash On Knox Road In Perry Township
“I congratulate Owens beyond belief. He will do an incredible job,” Justice said in a statement. “I am so proud of this because we need diversity. We need other opinions.”READ MORE: Family Unharmed But Loses Everything In House Fire In Armstrong County
Brown is a Wheeling resident. The Senate seat covers Brooke, Hancock, and Ohio counties as well as part of Marshall County.
Marie Redd of Huntington was the first Black person elected to the state Senate, in 1998.MORE NEWS: Driver Of Propane Tanker Hospitalized Following Rollover Crash
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)