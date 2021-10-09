By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DUQUESNE (KDKA) — Detectives with the Allegheny County Police Department are investigating following a shooting that took place in Duquesne.
According to police, Allegheny County 911 dispatchers were notified of shots fired in the area of Miller Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night.
Just before 1:00 a.m., first responders were notified that an 18-year-old man had been shot in the leg.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and police say he is expected to survive.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact County Police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.