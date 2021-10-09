By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny GoatScape's goats are coming back to Frick Park next week.
The goats are in charge of removing invasive species from Clayton Hill.
And you can welcome back these hungry helpers at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy will let you lead the goats to their newest worksite.
All you have to do is meet the team at the Frick Environmental Center near the barn.